Fabian Hurzeler’s Brighton XI vs West Ham predicted amid major Julio Enciso question mark

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 20th Dec 2024, 11:04 BST
Updated 20th Dec 2024, 15:57 BST
All the latest team news for Brighton ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League trip to West Ham

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler has some tough decisions to make ahead of their trip to West Ham.

The Seagulls have slipped to ninth in the table and are winless in their last four following last Sunday's painful 3-1 home loss to old rivals Crystal Palace.

Julio Enciso was the one positive from the Palace game as the Paraguayan impressed from the bench and is pushing for his first Premier League start of the campaign this weekend.

“I’m impressed by him because I know it's not an easy period especially for a young player like him and he suffered a lot,” said Hurzeler.

“He had an impact on Palace the game and now it's the same procedure this week. The players who train the best deserve the chance. It doesn't mean that you always will start, but you will receive a chance during the game."

Here's how Brighton could line up for this one...

Julio Enciso of Brighton & Hove Albion impressed from the bench against Crystal Palace

1.

Julio Enciso of Brighton & Hove Albion impressed from the bench against Crystal Palace Photo: Alex Davidson

The Netherlands No 1 will look to keep his third clean sheet of the season

2. Bart Verbruggen - GK

The Netherlands No 1 will look to keep his third clean sheet of the season Photo: Paul Hazlewood

The reliable Dutchman is expected to return in place of Tariq Lamptey after a four match absence

3. Joel Veltman - RB

The reliable Dutchman is expected to return in place of Tariq Lamptey after a four match absence Photo: Paul Hazlewood

The Netherlands international has been one of Brighton's most consistent players this term

4. Jan Paul van Hecke - CB

The Netherlands international has been one of Brighton's most consistent players this term Photo: Paul Hazlewood

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
