Fabian Hurzeler’s Brighton XI vs West Ham predicted amid major Julio Enciso question mark

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler has some tough decisions to make ahead of their trip to West Ham.

The Seagulls have slipped to ninth in the table and are winless in their last four following last Sunday's painful 3-1 home loss to old rivals Crystal Palace.

Julio Enciso was the one positive from the Palace game as the Paraguayan impressed from the bench and is pushing for his first Premier League start of the campaign this weekend.

“I’m impressed by him because I know it's not an easy period especially for a young player like him and he suffered a lot,” said Hurzeler.

“He had an impact on Palace the game and now it's the same procedure this week. The players who train the best deserve the chance. It doesn't mean that you always will start, but you will receive a chance during the game."

Here's how Brighton could line up for this one...

