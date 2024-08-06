Fabian Hurzeler's dream Brighton XI for Everton and Man United openers after £100m summer spend

Brighton and Hove Albion are putting the final touches on their preparations for the new Premier League season. Fabian Hurzeler’s team welcome La Liga outfit Villarreal to the Amex Stadium this Saturday for their final friendly fixture.

The Spaniards, who finished eighth in La Liga last term, will provide a stern test for Hurzeler’s men ahead of their opening Premier League clash at Everton on August 17. Albion then face Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United at the Amex on August 24, swiftly followed by a trip to Arsenal.

It’s a tough set of fixtures for Albion’s new head coach and here’s how his team could line-up following a summer spend that could top £100m – including new signings Yankuba Minteh and Mat Wieffer.

1 . TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 24: Yankuba Minteh of Brighton celebrates the first goal during the match between Kashima Antlers and Brighton Hove & Albion at National Stadium on July 24, 2024 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images) Yankuba Minteh of Brighton has impressed in pre-season after his transfer from Newcastle United Photo: Masashi Hara

2 . Jason Steele - GK The experienced stopper will likely get the nod as Verbruggen is expected to miss the start of the campaign with an unspecified injury Photo: Masashi Hara

3 . Tariq Lamptey - RB A fully fit Lamptey at right back will be a major bonus for Hurzeler. A huge season awaits for the ex-Chelsea man. Photo: Masashi Hara