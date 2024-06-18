New Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler will hope to see some new recruits this summer

The Premier League fixtures are out and here’s how Brighton’s starting XI could look at Everton and against Man United

Fabian Hurzeler’s first Premier League match in charge of Brighton will be against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday, August 17.

It will be Hurzeler’s first taste of the English top flight, having joined Brighton last week from his previous club St Pauli.

The German’s first match in front of the home fans at the Amex Stadium will be against Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United on August 24. Brighton complete a testing first month of the new season away at Arsenal on August 31. Brighton’s full fixtures for the 2024-25 Premier League season.

It’s quite the start for the 31-year-old who succeeds Roberto De Zerbi and will be the youngest permanent manager in Premier League history. When appointed, Brighton confirmed they will be working hard this transfer window to improve a squad that tailed off in the later stages of last season and finished 11th in the table.

Albion are keen to bolster their squad and have already been linked with Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe, Leicester’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Leeds United attacker Crysencio Summerville. Here’s Hurzeler’s dream XI – if the transfer rumours are true...

Bart Verbruggen – GK: The Netherland’s No 1 is expected to be the main man between the sticks at Brighton next season. The 21-year-old was rotated with Jason Steele last term but I expect him to Hurzeler’s regular pick.

Jack Hinshelwood – RB: The teenager had an excellent breakthrough campaign until injury cut his season short. Hurzeler saw him play against Tottenham last year and has already picked him out as one to watch.

Lewis Dunk – CB: The Albion skipper remains the most important player at the club. His experience and defensive class will be vital as Hurzeler settles in.

Adam Webster – CB: I expected Webster to come back strongly this season. The defender lost his place to Jan Paul van hecke last term but finished the campaign well and will be pushing van Hecke to partner Dunk.

Valentin Barco – LB: This could be a huge season for the teenager from Argentina. Pervis Estupinan is not expect to be fit in time following ankle surgery and Barco, who impressed at the back end of last term, could be Hurzeler’s go to guy on the left flank.

Carlo Baleba – CM: Brighton are expecting big things from their central midfielder this year. The former Lille man has all the skill and power needed to be one of the best midfielders in the PL.

Billy Gilmour – CM: If Pascal Gross does leave this summer, then Brighton’s Scotland international could well be the experienced leader in Albion’s midfield.

Emile Smith Rowe – CM: The Arsenal man continues to be linked with Brighton and the 23-year-old would be a classy addition to the squad. The Gunners reportedly want around £30m for the England ace.

Crysencio Summerville – RW: Brighton have opened talks with Leeds United for the 22-year-old attacker who scored 19 goals, with nine assists last season. The Championship player of the season is valued around £35-40m.

Joao Pedro – CF: The Brazilian netted 20 goals in all-competitions last term for Brighton following his £30m move from Watford last summer. You get the feeling there’s even more to come from Pedro this season.