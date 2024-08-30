Fabian Hurzeler's dream Brighton XI to face Arsenal after massive summer spend – decision made on ex-Leeds United ace

Brighton and Hove Albion have spent more than £200m during a remarkable summer transfer window – but what is their strongest XI?

The Seagulls smashed their transfer record as Georginio Rutter joined from Leeds for £40m and Yankuba Minteh signed from Newcastle for around £35m.

Matt O’Riley came in from Celtic, Brajan Gruda arrived from Mainz, Mats Wieffer from Feyenoord and Ferdi Kadioglu from Fenerbahce – all for around £25m each, while Deniz Undav, Pascal Gross and Billy Gilmour departed.

It provides new head coach Fabian Hurzeler with some fascinating selection dilemmas as he embarks on his first season in the Premier League. Hurzeler has guided Albion to victories in their first two top flight fixtures against Manchester United and Everton and this Saturday they travel to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

Here’s Brighton’s dream starting XI after a remarkable summer transfer window...

2 . Bart Verbruggen - GK The Netherlands No 1 made his first appearance of the season in midweek against Crawley Town in the Carabao Cup. Hi is expected to start at Arsenal and will be Hurzeler's No 1 this term. Photo: Bryn Lennon

3 . Joel Veltman - RB The full back has impressed at the start of the season and could start at right back for this one at the Emirates - perhaps against Trossard Photo: Warren Little