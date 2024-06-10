Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fabian Hurzeler looks set to be named as the new Brighton manager later this week

It’s been almost three weeks since Brighton fans bid farewell to previous boss Roberto De Zerbi and it’s as thought a new head coach will announced this week.

Brighton considered a number of candidates, including Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna, former boss Graham Potter, Malmo’s Henrik Rydström and ex-Nottingham Forest man Steve Cooper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seagulls chairman Tony Bloom however is never shy to make a brave choice and it’s seems as 31-year-old German Fabian Hurzeler is set to be his man.

Fabian Huerzeler, Head Coach of FC St. Pauli, is expected to be named as the new manager of Brighton this week

Hurzeler is currently in charge at German club St Pauli and led them to promotion to the Bundesliga last term. He is said to be one of the finest young coaches in European football and, if appointed, he will be youngest permanent manager in Premier League history.

Managing in the English top flight will be an intriguing challenge for Hurzeler but he will however have a very talented and Brighton squad to choose from next term. The Seagulls have healthy blend of youth and experience and will welcome a number players next season after long-term injuries.

The club will also hope to add a few quality additions this summer as welcome gift to the new head coach. Here’s how Hurzeler's dream starting XI for Brighton could shape up next term…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bart Verbruggen – GK: The £16m signing from Anderlecht settled in well last term and looks set to be Brighton’s established No 1 next season, ahead of Jason Steele and Carl Rushworth – who impressed on loan at Swansea last year. The 21-year-old will also be the first choice keeper for the Netherlands at this summer’s Euros.

Jack Hinshelwood – RB: The teenager enjoyed a fine breakthrough season in the Premier League until a foot injury cut his campaign short. The versatile performer is expected to be fit and firing for the new season, which is a huge bonus for Hurzeler.

Lewis Dunk – CB: The skipper remains Albion’s most important player and will be vital for the head coach as he settles in to his new surroundings. Set to play a key role for England this summer at the Euros.

Adam Webster – CB: Signs at the back end of last season that he was returning to his best. Struggled at times with injuries and form and lost his place to Jan Paul van Hecke. A fit-again Webster is great for Hurzeler, who will have to decide which of the two is the better to partner Dunk at the back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Valentin Barco – LB: Very much looking forward to see how Barco develops under the new boss. The Argentina teenager could be needed from the start next season as regular left back Pervis Estupinan is still recovering from his ankle surgery.

Carlos Baleba – CM: The £20m midfielder arrived from Lille last summer and showed glimpses of his potential. De Zerbi said he has the ability to be one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and – similar to Barco – a real young talent for Hurzeler to develop.

Billy Gilmour – CM: If Pascal Gross departs this summer, more responsibility will go to the Scotland international and Gilmour looks ready. A classy operator at the highest level and another big season awaits.

Emile Smith Rowe – CM: The Arsenal midfielder continues to be linked with a £30m move to the Amex Stadium and the England international would certainly be a welcome addition. A nice gift for the new coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julio Enciso – RW: The versatile attacking talent was just getting back to his best after serious knee injury and the Copa America should see the Paraguay playmaker back up to speed and raring to go for Albion. Could play off the right flank as Solly March continues his recovery from injury.

Joao Pedro – CF: The Brazilian netted 20 goals in all-competitions last term following his £30m switch from Watford last summer. Pedro is key man for the Seagulls and one for Hurzeler to develop further.