Fabian Hurzeler said his attacking players ‘must have a defensive mindset’ after he watched his team continue their 100% pre-season win record.

Veteran striker Danny Welbeck scored the only goal of the game – from the penalty spot – against QPR at Loftus Road on Saturday (August 3).

The goal came after new signing Yankuba Minteh pressed high up the field to win the ball back off a defender – before he was fouled in the box.

It was just one example of Albion pressing from the front and forcing the Championship side’s defenders into mistakes.

Asked how difficult it will be to pick from his array of attacking options this season, Hurzeler said: “It’s always good to have a lot of good players in the squad.

"In the end it will be tough to decide who will play. It’s important how the [attacking] players defend. They are our first defender.

"They have to have a defensive mindset. They are doing it pretty well. We have a lot of options so it’s good competition.”

Hurzeler’s comments show a key difference in mentality to former boss Roberto De Zerbi – who had a risk-taking and attacking-first approach to football.

The German started his post-match interview by expressing the importance of keeping the first clean sheet of pre-season – after conceding three goals in the two convincing Japan tour wins.

“It was important that we kept a clean sheet,” he said. “We worked really good against the ball.

"There was not a clear chance for the opponent. It was our goal for this game to work together, work on our compactness.

"We have clear pressing signals and we defend to score. Out of this, we had some good chances. With the ball, there was some good and bad things.

"Especially in the first half, we were not really clear and made too many easy mistakes. In general, it was a very good test and a step forward. We are not yet where we want to be but it’s a good step forward.”