Albion playmaker Brajan Gruda is a man in form.

The Germany under-21 international was excellent for Brighton just prior to the international break and scored in the 6-0 Carabao Cup second round win at Oxford United and then netted the winner in the 2-1 Premier League win against Manchester City.

Gruda looks set to be a key figure for Albion this term and the club appear to have cleared his path to the first team as the likes of Matt O'Riley and Facundo Buonanotte were allowed to leave on loan to Marseille and Chelsea resepctively.

Head coch Fabian Hurzeler has challenged Gruda to deliver these performances on a consistent basis and he could now be in line to make his first Premier League start of the season at Bournemouth this Saturday.

Here's Albion's best starting XI to face the Cherries, including Brajan Gruda...

Bart Verbruggen - GK The Dutch stopper has not fully convinced this season but will likely keep his spot against Bournemouth. A strong argument for Jason Steele at the moment.

Mats Wieffer - RB The Dutch midfielder missed the City clash with a minor injury but will hope to be back and play the right back role