Fabian Hurzeler’s predicted Brighton XI to face Bournemouth as seven likely to miss out
Brighton return to Premier League action at Bournemouth this Saturday following the latest international break.
The Seagulls, who are sixth in the table, face a stern test at the Vitality Stadium against a Bournemouth team who have already beat Arsenal and Manchester City on their home turf.
Fabian Hurzeler’s team will however be full of confidence having also beat Premier League champions Manchester City just prior to the international break.
Hurzeler does though have a number of injury concerns with skipper Lewis Dunk hoping to return to action after missing the last four matches with a calf injury.
Turkey international Ferdi Kadioglu is also likely to sit out as he missed the win against City with a toe injury, while midfielder Jack Hinshelwood remains a doubt with a knee injury sustained against City.
This Saturday will also likely arrive to soon for James Milner (hamstring), Adam Webster (thigh) and Solly March (knee). There could however be good news for flying winger Yankuba Minteh who has recovered from a muscular injury and featured for Ghana during the international break.
Joao Pedro, who came off the bench and scored on his return against City, could also be in line for his first start following his ankle injury sustained in the 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest. Pedro has three goals to his name this term but has only managed three starts due to knee and ankle problems. Hurzeler will hope to have the Brazilian available from the start to face Bournemouth.
The German head coach will also have to assess the fitness of Ecuadorian left back Pervis Estupinan and Japan attacker Kaoru Mitoma, who face long haul flights back this week after international duties. The same applies to Julio Enciso, although the Paraguay playmaker is yet to start in the Premier League for Brighton this season.
Brighton’s predicted XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Igor, Estupinan; O'Riley, Baleba, Ayari; Rutter, Welbeck, Pedro.
Doubts: Pedro, Baleba, O’Riley, Minteh, Estupinan, Enciso.
Likely to miss out: Dunk, Milner, Hinshelwood, Kadioglu, Lamptey, Webster, March.
