Fabian Hurzeler’s predicted Brighton XI vs Tottenham amid double injury blow and Yankuba Minteh decision

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has some key decisions to make ahead of their Premier League clash against Tottenham as injuries continue to bite.

Joao Pedro (ankle) and Jan Paul van Hecke (groin) have been two of Albion’s best players this season but both miss the Tottenham game and face lengthy spells on the side lines.

There was however better news for winger Solly March, as he returns after a serious ACL injury following a 12 month absence. March is not expected to start but could well feature in the matchday squad for the first time under Hurzeler. Brajan Gruda could also be included as the £25m summer signing has completed his rehab from an unspecified injury.

James Milner may also be in contention as the veteran has recovered from his hamstring issue sustained in the 1-1 draw at Arsenal last month. Joel Veltman is fit again after illness forced him to miss the 4-2 loss at Chelsea last week but Simon Adingra remains a doubt with a muscular injury.

Here’s Albion’s predicted XI to face Tottenham at the Amex Stadium this Sunday...

1 . Brighton's German head coach Fabian Hurzeler will look to bounce back from their 4-2 loss at Chelsea last week Photo: GLYN KIRK

2 . Bart Verbruggen - GK The Dutch No 1 shipped four against Chelsea but hard to blame him for any of them. Should keep his spot to face a potent Tottenham attack. Photo: Paul Hazlewood

3 . Joel Veltman - RB The experienced defender missed the Chelsea clash with illness but should return for this one. Photo: Steve Bardens