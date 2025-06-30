All the latest transfer news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brazilian striker Joao Pedro will soon complete the final part of his medical in the USA, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Brighton striker Pedro for a fee reported to be £60million.

"Understand João Pedro is now flying to the US in order to formally complete his move to Chelsea,” posted Romano.

Joao Pedro of Brighton & Hove Albion is set to join Chelsea for around £60m

“João and his agents are on the way for final part of medical tests and then deal until June 2032 will be signed.

“He’ll be already available for FIFA Club World Cup.”

It has also been reported the 23-year-old has agreed a seven-year deal with the Blues and could feature for them in the on-going Club World Cup after flying from Brazil to the US for his medical.

Pedro could make his Chelsea debut in Friday’s quarter-final clash against Palmeiras in Philadelphia.

The Brazilian, who will become Chelsea’s sixth summer signing, scored 10 goals in 30 appearances in all competitions for Brighton last season.

He has scored 30 goals and made 10 assists in 70 appearances in total for the Seagulls.

Newcastle have been reported to have had a £50m bid for the striker last week turned down.

Verdict

This deal makes sense. Brighton will clearly miss a striker of his talent but the simple fact is, he no longer wanted to be there.

That was evident at times last season as a few sulky performances suggested he wanted to be on his way. Brighton have doubled the £30m they paid Watford for his services in 2023 and seem to have their bases covered in terms of replacements.

Danny Welbeck is still firing at 34, Georginio Rutter will be even better after his encouraging first full season in the Premier League and Brighton have also splashed out £50m on Greek striking duo Stefanos Tzimas and Charalampos Kostoulas.

Evan Ferguson could also be back in favour as he returns from his disappointing loan at West Ham.

So thanks and good luck to Pedro and here’s to a new chapter.

