Fabrizio Romano drops huge Evan Ferguson to West Ham update

Evan Ferguson looks all set to agree to a loan deal from Brighton to West Ham for the rest of the season.

Ferguson has been heavily linked with the Hammers throughout the January window and it appears the two clubs have reached an agreement for the 20-year-old.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: “West Ham are advancing in talks to sign Evan Ferguson, negotiations progressing but still working on key details before getting it done.

“Straight loan deal until June from Brighton, as @skysports_sheth reports — talks still ongoing with player side.”

Ferguson is contracted with Brighton until June 2029 but has struggled to make an impact under head coach Fabian Hurzeler this term.

The Ireland international has made just two Premier League starts this term and has one top flight goal to his name. Ferguson featured as a second half substitute for the Seagulls yesterday during their 7-0 loss to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. It was the strikers first outing having missed the previous six matches with an ankle injury.

Ferguson has made 80 appearances in total for the Seagulls with 17 goals and five assists.

He is set to reunite with Brighton boss Graham Potter at West Ham, the manager who handed Ferguson his first team debut at Cardiff in the EFL Cup in 2021.