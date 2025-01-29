Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Ham, Everton and Bournemouth and Bayer Leverkusen continue to track Brighton striker Evan Ferguson

The future of unsettled Brighton striker Evan Ferguson remains uncertain as German club Bayer Leverkusen continue to make moves in the January market.

Ferguson, 20, has been heavily linked with a loan move to Xabi Alonso’s club, who are second in the Bundesliga behind Bayern Munich.

The Ireland international remains very much in demand with Everton, Bournemouth and West Ham all keeping a close eye on the situation.

Brighton's Republic of Ireland striker Evan Ferguson remains in demand this window

The Seagulls are believed to favour a loan move as Ferguson looks to gain more minutes on the pitch but are also open to permanent switch this window.

Leverkusen are keen to bolster their squad for the second half of the campaign and are expected to confirm two arrivals in the coming days with Roma’s Spanish defender Mario Hermoso, along with Aston Villa playmaker Emi Buendía.

Italian football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: “Mario Hermoso lands in Germany today for medical tests at Bayer Leverkusen, as planned. Emi Buendía already completed his medical.”

The prospect of Ferguson, who has only made two Premier League starts for Brighton term, linking with Buendía in the Bundesliga could be tempting for the former Bohemians man who joined Brighton in 2021.

Ferguson has made 79 appearances for Albion in total with 17 goals and five assists.

West Ham are one of the favourites to land Ferguson as their boss Graham Potter previously worked with the striker during their time together at Brighton. Potter even handed Ferguson his debut for the Seagulls back in August 2021, in the 81st minute of a 2–0 win away against Championship side Cardiff City in the EFL Cup second round.

The Hammers are struggling with injuries and badly need a striker as Jarrod Bowen (foot) and Michail Antonio (broken leg after a car crash) remain on the sidelines.

West Ham have also reportedly made a £22m bid to sign Argentine midfielder Rodrigo De Paul from Atletico Madrid. The Spanish club have apparently rejected the bid for the 30-year-old.