Fabrizio Romano: Evan Ferguson picture is clearer after 'Deal off' update changes plans for Aston Villa and West Ham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton remain open to selling unsettled striker Evan Ferguson this window but one potential destination now looks unlikely.

West Ham, Everton, Bournemouth and Bayer Leverkusen were said to be leading the chase but it seems Leverkusen could now drop out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bundesliga club were keen on a loan deal for Ferguson as their Nigerian striker Victor Boniface looked set to leave for Al Nassr.

Evan Ferguson of Brighton & Hove Albion is expected to leave the club this window

Boniface however is now likely to stay at Leverkusen as Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr are close to completing a major £70m deal for Aston Villa star John Duran instead.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: "Bayer director Rolfes confirms Victor Boniface-Al Nassr deal is OFF.

“There have been talks, but we are happy that he will be training with us today. I assume that he will stay. He feels comfortable here, his attitude towards the club is unchanged”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Ham, who previously had a £50m bid for Duran rejected by Villa, remain the favourites to land Brighton's Ferguson but they continue to explore alternative options.

Romano added: "EXCLUSIVE: West Ham submit official bid for USMNT striker Ricardo Pepi worth €25m package, loan with obligation to buy. Understand PSV Eindhoven have rejected the proposal."

It leaves Brighton and Ferguson playing a waiting game for the remaining days of the window.

The Seagulls have had a fairly quiet January in terms of incomings with Diego Gomez the only arrival so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gomez joined on January 1 for around £12m from Inter Miami and made his debut as a late substitute in the 3-1 win at Manchester United.

Gomez will hope for further game time this Saturday as Brighton travel to Nottingham Forest.

Brighton are also hopeful of adding a defender in the last few days of the transfer window, with Derby's Eiran Cashin their No 1 target.

Albion saw a £12m bid rejected by the Rams but the Seagulls are expected to return with an improved offer.