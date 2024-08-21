Fabrizio Romano gives update on Brighton's next transfer as £10m ace 'accepts deal'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton’s Argentina international left back Valentin Barco looks to be heading to Sevilla on a season loan.

Barco, 20, joined Brighton for around £10m from Boca Juniors last January and is said to have agreed to the La Liga switch. Barco is contracted with Brighton until 2028 and last season he made six Premier League appearances for the Seagulls.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: “Sevilla are confident to get green light soon for Valentín Barco to join on loan from Brighton.

Valentin Barco of Brighton is set to join La Liga club Sevilla on loan

Barco has accepted to join Sevilla and talks over loan do not include an option to buy, as things stand. #BHAFC keep working on Ferdi Kadioglu deal as new left back.”

The Seagulls have been in talks with Fenerbache for Kadioglu throughout the transfer window. The 24-year-old Turkey international is valued at around £25m and is also wanted by Manchester United and Fulham.

Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler is keen to bolster his options on the left side as Ecuador international Pervis Estupinan continues to recover from ankle surgery, while left-sided defender Igor Julio is out with an unspecified injury. Full back Tariq Lamptey can also play at left back but he too is working his way back to fitness from an injury sustained in pre-season.

Last week, during the 3-0 victory at Everton on the opening day of the Premier League season, midfielder Jack Hinshelwood filled in at left back. Estupinan is back in training for Brighton but this Saturday’s home clash against Manchester United could arrive too soon.