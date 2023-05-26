Fabrizio Romano issues update on '€16m' Brighton transfer target following January bids

The Ukraine international was the subject of two bids from the Seagulls during the winter transfer window.
Albion made an initial offer of almost ‘€11m’ for the defender, but that was turned down by the 13-time Ukrainian Premier League champions.
Brighton returned with a second bid of ‘up to €20m’ – with the Miners receiving a ‘€16m guaranteed fee’ – but that too was rejected.
Shakhtar were reportedly not willing to accept anything less than ‘€30m’ for the 27-year-old, according to Romano.
Matviyenko then put pen to paper on a new Shakhtar deal in March that will take him through to 2028.
And Romano confirmed on social media that a Brighton move for the defender wasn’t ‘close or advanced at this stage’.
Posting on Twitter, the Italian said: “No concrete or fresh talks on between Brighton and Shakhtar Donetsk for Mykola Matvienko, it’s not something close or advanced at this stage.
“No negotiations after €16m bid turned down last January.”
Matviyenko has made 168 appearances in all competitions for Shakhtar since making his first team debut in 2015.
He has won a plethora of trophies at the Miners, including two Ukrainian Premier Leagues, four Ukrainian Cups, and a Ukrainian Super Cup.
The defender, who has appeared 55 times for his country since his debut in 2017, worked under Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi during the Italian’s 14-month spell at Shakhtar.