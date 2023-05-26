Fabrizio Romano issues update on '€16m' Brighton transfer target following January bids

Brighton & Hove Albion have not held ‘concrete or fresh talks’ with Shakhtar Donetsk over a move for January transfer target Mykola Matviyenko, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Ukraine international was the subject of two bids from the Seagulls during the winter transfer window.

Albion made an initial offer of almost ‘€11m’ for the defender, but that was turned down by the 13-time Ukrainian Premier League champions.

Brighton returned with a second bid of ‘up to €20m’ – with the Miners receiving a ‘€16m guaranteed fee’ – but that too was rejected.

Shakhtar were reportedly not willing to accept anything less than ‘€30m’ for the 27-year-old, according to Romano.

Matviyenko then put pen to paper on a new Shakhtar deal in March that will take him through to 2028.

And Romano confirmed on social media that a Brighton move for the defender wasn’t ‘close or advanced at this stage’.

Posting on Twitter, the Italian said: “No concrete or fresh talks on between Brighton and Shakhtar Donetsk for Mykola Matvienko, it’s not something close or advanced at this stage.

Picture by FRED TANNEAU/AFP via Getty Images

“No negotiations after €16m bid turned down last January.”

Matviyenko has made 168 appearances in all competitions for Shakhtar since making his first team debut in 2015.

He has won a plethora of trophies at the Miners, including two Ukrainian Premier Leagues, four Ukrainian Cups, and a Ukrainian Super Cup.