Fabrizio Romano makes ominous Alexis Mac Allister transfer claim amid Liverpool, Man United and Chelsea interest

The 24-year-old has been linked with moves away from the Amex after starring for club and country this season.

Mac Allister has, so far, netted 10 goals and provided two assists in 30 games for the Seagulls. He also played an integral role in helping Argentina lift their first FIFA World Cup since 1986 at last winter’s 2022 tournament in Qatar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rumours have linked the midfielder to a host of clubs; including Albion’s Premier League rivals Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City, and perennial UEFA Champions League qualifiers Inter, Juventus and Atlético Madrid.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that midfielder Alexis Mac Allister will ‘100% leave Brighton this summer’. Picture by Julian Finney/Getty Images

And Romano revealed Liverpool, United and Chelsea are ‘being kept informed’ on Mac Allister’s availability, with the player reportedly hoping to complete a move ‘early in the summer’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writing in Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, the Italian said: “Alexis Mac Allister looks like one to watch for the summer and currently has interest from three clubs - Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea are being kept informed on his situation.

“For the moment, Chelsea are likely to focus on other priorities, but he’s one option.

“Liverpool, meanwhile, will have direct contacts with Mac Allister’s people very soon to present their project, so he’s a player firmly in their plans, and my understanding is he will 100% leave Brighton this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The player has been very clear and this is something that has already been discussed with the Brighton board.

“He wants to move early in the summer, so this will not be something for the end of August, he hopes to make his move right after the end of the season.”

Mac Allister joined Brighton for around £7m in 2019 from Argentinos Juniors and is contracted to the Seagulls until June 2025, with Albion holding an option for a further year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad