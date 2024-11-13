Fabulous Fabian has Brighton fans using all the F words after Wolves, Liverpool and Man City – opinion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ian Hart looks at different F worlds to describe the Albion in recent weeks

A fortnight ago it was the obvious against Wolves, a week later against Liverpool it was pure frustration but this week’s 2-1 win against Manchester City the adjective beginning with F was well and truly fantastic.

All the detractors can cite that City currently have an injury crisis, but will record books show that in 50 years time? No!

Despite going behind to the almost predictable Erling Haaland strike, the Albion showed tremendous character. The Albion GOAT (greatest of all time) in waiting, Joao Pedro returned from injury with another match-winning performance.

Fabian Hurzeler, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, has guided the Seagulls to sixth place in the Premier League

Unfortunately, as often happens, the latest international break has probably come at the wrong time for the Albion. Momentum is the key word, and our tails would we well and truly up after the win against City.

But that’s football. First and foremost the very least manager Fabian Hurzeler can hope for is that all his internationals return from this latest group of matches unscathed.

But starting with a week on Saturday, the Albion embark on four games which could actually define the season and fuel the European dreams.

A trip to Bournemouth, the visit to the Amex of Southampton, and then back to back away games against Leicester City and Fulham respectively are in essence just another 12 points up for grabs, but it’s potentially far more than that.

Everyone is going to have blips. Liverpool lost a home to Forest, Spurs on the back of their humbling of Villa then presented Ipswich with their first top flight win at White Hart Lane on Sunday. Albion, for their part, have clearly dropped points at home.

The next four games are winnable and, as always with the Albion, expect the unexpected. But if come the final whistle at Fulham in little over a month, the Albion have built on their points total – perhaps stayed unbeaten over the four games then that will only strengthen the European ambitions.

After over half a century, I’m under no illusions but the last two games against the top two clubs in the country, possibly the world, have showed that the Albion now sit at the top table on merit. But to remain at the top table teams of the ilk of our next four opponents have to be ‘despatched’.

It is fascinating, the stuff of dreams. I did say from the outset Hurzeler would either crash and burn early on, or after bedding in would almost bamboozle opponents with our style of football and succeed.

Despite early concerns, not doubts, just concerns, it appears to be the latter. Long may it continue.

And whilst the internationals play out, local football fans get a great opportunity for their live football fix as Chichester City entertain Worthing in the FA Trophy at Oaklands Park, 3pm kick off.

Wikipedia tells us that the ground has a 2,000 capacity, and I’m sure whilst not quite filling it this mouth-watering cup tie will hopefully attract a healthy four figure crowd.