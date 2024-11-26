All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Former England international Carlton Palmer believes Evan Ferguson should drop down to the Championship this January.

Ferguson, 20, has been heavily linked with a loan away from Brighton, with Premier League clubs Leicester and West Ham reportedly keen.

Ferguson has struggled for minutes this term at fifth-placed Brighton with head coach Fabian Hurzeler opting for Joao Pedro, Danny Welbeck and Georginio Rutter ahead of the Ireland international.

Ferguson is contracted with the Seagulls until June 2029 and a loan to a fellow Premier League club could be tricky to negotiate.

Palmer feels a Championship loan to Scott Parker's Burnley could suit all parties.

"Burnley and Scott Parker are reportedly interested in signing Evan Ferguson from Brighton and Hove Albion," Palmer said to Football League World.

"He needs game time and it may be that he drops down to a team in the top of the Championship who are looking to get promoted automatically," Palmer said.

"He'd be an exciting signing for Burnley. He knows where the back of the net is, he's a very good player. He's still only 20 and has over 50 Premier League appearances under his belt, and he's proved that he has an eye for goal.

"So this would be a fantastic signing for Burnley, who are desperate to bring in a frontman. They've been relying on veteran striker Jay Rodriguez, he's performed well this season but he is of age. Burnley are missing that cutting edge in attack and Ferguson could provide that for them."

Ferguson has made seven Premier League appearances this season with his only start coming in the 1-0 win at Newcastle in October. His only Premier League goal this term was as a late substitute during the 2-2 home draw with Wolves last month.

In total, the former Bohemian striker has made 74 appearances for Brighton, with 17 goals and fives assists.