BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

'Fantastic potential'- Roberto De Zerbi excited by new Brighton forward duo

Roberto De Zerbi was left excited by the performance of his new strike partnership of Evan Ferguson and Joao Pedro following Brighton’s 3-1 win against Newcastle.
By Frankie Elliott
Published 4th Sep 2023, 12:42 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 13:09 BST

The Albion ran out comfortable winners at the Amex Stadium thanks to an Evan Ferguson hat-trick, giving the Sussex side their third win in four games. The Seagulls are now sixth in the Premier League table heading into the international break.

The victory saw De Zerbi start Ferguson and £30m summer signing Joao Pedro up top together for the first time since the Brazilian arrived at the club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ferguson rightfully grabbed the headlines post-match for a blistering hat-trick, but De Zerbi was also keen to point out how well the 18-year-old's strike partner played against the Magpies.

Most Popular
The victory saw De Zerbi start Ferguson and new £30m signing Joao Pedro together up to for the first time since the Brazilian arrived at the club this summer.The victory saw De Zerbi start Ferguson and new £30m signing Joao Pedro together up to for the first time since the Brazilian arrived at the club this summer.
The victory saw De Zerbi start Ferguson and new £30m signing Joao Pedro together up to for the first time since the Brazilian arrived at the club this summer.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Two Brighton stars still set leave this week despite transfer window closing

Forgotten Brighton striker set to complete permanent move to European club

The Italian said: “[Joao] Pedro played the same game in terms of quality as Evan [Ferguson] but he didn't score. The potential of Pedro is fantastic. He has to improve in the last 20 metres, because he can shoot more times on goal. I am happy with his performance.”

De Zerbi was also full of praise for teenage sensation Ferguson, who scored his first club career hat-trick and became only the fourth player in Premier League history to achieve this feat at 18-years-old.

The Brighton boss said: “I’m delighted for Evan Ferguson, but not for the goals. I’m really pleased with the performance. In the first half he played very well, he found the right position to receive the ball from JP Van Hecke, [Lewis] Dunk and [Billy] Gilmour.

"He is improving, which is great for us and his career. He is working to improve his qualities, not only scoring goals.”

Related topics:NewcastlePremier LeagueSussexAmex StadiumSeagulls