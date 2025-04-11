'Feeling of pain' - Another injury blow for Brighton as ever-present star could miss Leicester clash

Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton & Hove Albion sustained a heel injury at Crystal Palace

Brighton vs Leicester City Premier League team news

Kaoru Mitoma is in danger of missing his first Premier League match of the season when Brighton host Leicester.

The Albion winger is a major injury worry after hobbling off during last weekend’s 2-1 defeat at rivals Crystal Palace.

Mitoma, who has scored nine goals this term, was clattered by Palace defender Maxence Lacroix, although the free-kick went the way of the Eagles.

The Japan international is the only Seagulls player to feature in every league match this term, but that record is now in doubt.

He could join a lengthy injury list which also includes Jason Steele, James Milner, Igor Julio, Georginio Rutter, Adam Webster, Ferdi Kadioglu and Tariq Lamptey.

“Kaoru is doubtful,” boss Fabian Hurzeler said at his pre-match press conference. “He will try to train today, but overall the rest are the same.

“It’s a hit on his heel. That is why we have to go day by day. It can change quickly. It is just a hit so it is more a feeling of pain.

“If you overcome this feeling of pain he is available and that is what we have to see today.”

To add to Hurzeler’s problems, key defender Jan Paul van Hecke is out through suspension.

“Well, we have different options,” added the German. “(Eiran) Cashin for sure will be an option. Mats (Wieffer) has already played there. Carlos Baleba is an option.

“We have several options, let’s see how they do in training. Then we have to make a decision.

“I didn’t want to say (if we have to change the formation), but we might have to do so.”