Roy Keane took aim at the attitude of Newcastle’s substitutes during Brighton’s dramatic 2-1 FA Cup triumph.

But the former Manchester United heavily praised Seagulls striker Danny Welbeck, who netted the extra-time winner off the bench for Fabian Hurzeler’s men.

The fifth-round clash at St James’ Park was full of drama, with the Magpies having two goals ruled out, while Anthony Gordon and Tariq Lamptey were both being sent off for separate incidents in normal time.

After Alexander Isak opened the scoring for the hosts after 26 minutes, Yankubu Minteh levelled the scoring against his former side on the stroke of half-time. With the clash tied at 1-1 after 90 minutes, it would take a moment of class from Welbeck, who fired home after 114 minutes to book Albion’s quarter-final spot.

Both Hurzeler and Newcastle boss Eddie Howe utilised five substitutions during the cup clash, but Keane criticised the attitude of some players who were brought on for the Magpies including Tino Livramento and Matt Targett, with the pair playing key roles in the Seagulls’ winner.

Speaking on ITV1 after Brighton’s 2-1 win, the 53-year-old believed it ‘felt like a chore’ to some of Howe’s substitutes.

He said: ‘This is about the importance of a squad. We mentioned about subs coming off the bench. Your subs have got to come on and have and have an impact.

‘We saw Danny’s enthusiasm, he’s a player who has won the trophy and is 34 now and he came on and made a difference. Whereas you see other subs sometimes for Newcastle come on and it feels like a chore for them. But Danny’s professionalism shone through there.’

The striker netted the Seagulls’ winner in October’s 1-0 victory at St James’ Park and was once again the hero for Hurzeler’s men, who reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup for the first time since the 2022-23 campaign. For Welbeck, this afternoon’s winner represented his eighth goal in 25 appearances in all competitions for Albion.

And Keane heavily praised the the 34-year-old’s work ethic and attitude despite his age.

He added: It was brilliant. Danny just summed up his career there with that bit of quality. He comes across really well, a brilliant pro, vastly experienced and came off the bench and made a difference.

‘We were talking about digging deep, the team had to do that and that goal was just pure quality. He’s vastly experienced, we talk about the magic of football and winning big games. The smile on his face, he’s like a kid.’