Ferdi Kadioglu absence explained for Brighton against Manchester City but £55m duo return

Brighton team news ahead of Manchester City

Brighton midfielder Ferdi Kadioglu was a notable absentee from Brighton’s starting XI to face Manchester City at the Amex Stadium.

The Turkey international has been a key man for Brighton of late and last week scored his first Premier League goal for the Seagulls with an excellent strike in the narrow 2-1 loss at Liverpool last week.

Kadioglu however misses the game against the Premier League champions with a toe injury described as a “small issue.” The club added: “Might need rehab during the international break but should be fine for Bournemouth.”

Joao Pedro returns to the matchday squad following an ankle injury

Ivory Coast attacker Simon Adingra came in for the missing Kadioglu in the only change from last weekend’s defeat at Anfield. Skipper Lewis Dunk remains absent with a calf injury and there was no place in the matchday squad for Yankuba Minteh, who has been missing since the previous international break with a muscular injury.

Midfielder Carlos Baleba made the bench as he continues his recovery from a knee issue. On the plus side, striker Joao Pedro returns after missing the last six matches with ankle problem and £25m summer signing Matt O’Riley is in a Premier League squad for the first time since his arrival from Celtic having recovered from ankle surgery.

Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Igor, Estupinan; Adringa, Hinshelwood, Ayari, Mitoma; Rutter, Welbeck. Subs: Steele, Gruda, Pedro, Enciso, Moder, Baleba, Wieffer, Ferguson, O’Riley.

Pep Guardiola made two changes as Kyle Walker and Ilkay Gundogan start ahead of Manuel Akanji and Bernardo Silva.

Man City XI: Ederson, Lewis, Walker, Simpson-Pusey, Gvardiol, Kovacic, Gundogan, Savinho, Foden, Nunes, Haaland. Subs: Ortega, Ake, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Akanji, Wright, O'Reilly, McAtee, Wilson-Esbrand.