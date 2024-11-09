Ferdi Kadioglu absence explained for Brighton against Manchester City but £55m duo return

By Derren Howard
Published 9th Nov 2024, 16:36 BST
Updated 9th Nov 2024, 16:42 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Brighton team news ahead of Manchester City

Brighton midfielder Ferdi Kadioglu was a notable absentee from Brighton’s starting XI to face Manchester City at the Amex Stadium.

The Turkey international has been a key man for Brighton of late and last week scored his first Premier League goal for the Seagulls with an excellent strike in the narrow 2-1 loss at Liverpool last week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kadioglu however misses the game against the Premier League champions with a toe injury described as a “small issue.” The club added: “Might need rehab during the international break but should be fine for Bournemouth.”

Joao Pedro returns to the matchday squad following an ankle injuryJoao Pedro returns to the matchday squad following an ankle injury
Joao Pedro returns to the matchday squad following an ankle injury

Ivory Coast attacker Simon Adingra came in for the missing Kadioglu in the only change from last weekend’s defeat at Anfield. Skipper Lewis Dunk remains absent with a calf injury and there was no place in the matchday squad for Yankuba Minteh, who has been missing since the previous international break with a muscular injury.

Midfielder Carlos Baleba made the bench as he continues his recovery from a knee issue. On the plus side, striker Joao Pedro returns after missing the last six matches with ankle problem and £25m summer signing Matt O’Riley is in a Premier League squad for the first time since his arrival from Celtic having recovered from ankle surgery.

Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Igor, Estupinan; Adringa, Hinshelwood, Ayari, Mitoma; Rutter, Welbeck. Subs: Steele, Gruda, Pedro, Enciso, Moder, Baleba, Wieffer, Ferguson, O’Riley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pep Guardiola made two changes as Kyle Walker and Ilkay Gundogan start ahead of Manuel Akanji and Bernardo Silva.

Man City XI: Ederson, Lewis, Walker, Simpson-Pusey, Gvardiol, Kovacic, Gundogan, Savinho, Foden, Nunes, Haaland. Subs: Ortega, Ake, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Akanji, Wright, O'Reilly, McAtee, Wilson-Esbrand.

Related topics:EdersonBrightonManchester CityLewis DunkAmex StadiumPremier League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice