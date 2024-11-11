Ferdi Kadioglu injury update and expected return date for Brighton star amid Fabian Hurzeler plea

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion as Premier League pauses for an international break

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has urged Turkey star Ferdi Kadioglu not to play for his country this international break.

Kadioglu, 24, was a notable absentee for Brighton as they beat Premier League champions Manchester City 2-1 at the Amex Stadium last Saturday.

The midfielder – who scored his first Premier League goal in the 2-1 loss at Liverpool in the previous fixture – missed the City match due to a toe injury.

Turkey are due to face Wales and then Montenegro in the Nations League but Hurzeler wants his star man to rest up and hopefully be fit in time to face Bournemouth on November 23.

"I hope he can use the time to rest and does not have to travel to the Turkey national team,” said Hurzeler to Sussex World after the win against City.

"So he can recover because I think it is very important. It is not a big issue but he has a small issue and if you don't recover it won't get better so hopefully he can rest up.”

Prior to the match against City the club confirmed it’s a “small issue” and that the £25m summer signing “might need to rehab during the break but should be fine to face Bournemouth.”

Hurzeler also said that midfielder Jack Hinshelwood will have a scan after he hobbled off with what looked like a right knee injury in the second half of Brighton’s victory. When asked by Sussex World the nature of his issue, the German head coach added: “I don't know it yet. We have to make a scan and then we can say more.”