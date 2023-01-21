Final Premier League table predicted gallery: Significant finishes for Brighton, Fulham, Newcastle and Leeds

The Premier League plays host to a series of titanic showdowns this weekend with plenty of crucial questions set to be answered at both ends of the table.

Leaders Arsenal head into a showdown with in-form Manchester United while Liverpool take on Chelsea with both sides’ hopes of qualifying for the Champions League in the balance.

At the other end of the table, West Ham face Everton in a match that could spell the end for the manager who finishes on the losing side.

Brighton, who are seventh in the table, face 15th place Leicester City and are looking for their third consecutive win in the Premier League. The Seagulls will however be without Belgian attacker Leo Trossard who completed his £22m switch to Arsenal yesterday after falling out with Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has been boosted by the return of star midfielder James Madisson who has recovered from a knee injury.

Here, Sussex World have put together a gallery of the latest predicted final Premier League table from data experts FiveThirtyEight

