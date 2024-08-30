'Final stages' - Billy Gilmour's replacement identified as midfielder's Napoli medical edges closer
The 23-year-old’s proposed £15m move to Napoli was reportedly off after new signings Matt O’Riley suffered a serious injury this week.
Fabian Hurzeler remained tight-lipped on the Scotland midfielder’s future during his press conference on Thursday (August 29), adding that discussions were being held at the club, internally, about possible outgoings.
Charlie Parker-Turner, from the Daily Express, reported on Thursday: “Billy Gilmour’s move to Napoli is understood to be off following Matt O’Riley’s injury against Crawley Town. No agreement was in place between clubs for the Scotland international.”
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano added: “Napoli have sent an official bid for Arthur Melo as Billy Gilmour deal is not advancing due to Brighton plans after O’Riley injury.”
However, the situation appears to have changed once again.
Parker-Turner wrote on X on Friday morning: “Napoli are making a last-ditch effort to sign Billy Gilmour. #BHAFC ruled out a deal yesterday but talks have now been reignited. Could go to the wire.”
And at 2pm, Romano reported: “Napoli are checking documents and preparing medical for Billy Gilmour deal to happen today.
“Final stages with #BHAFC to give the green light to the last bid later.”
Romano had posted a cryptic post earlier today, simply naming Napoli and Billy Gilmour with the eyes emoji.
It seems Albion have a replacement lined up.
Pete O'Rourke – a transfer correspondent for Footy Insider – wrote: “Brighton are targeting Sheffield United midfielder Oliver Arblaster as a possible replacement for Billy Gilmour should he leave today.
It was reported last week that Napoli had reached a verbal agreement with Gilmour but he started the 2-1 win over Manchester United at the Amex – and impressed in a man-of-the-match performance.
