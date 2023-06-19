NationalWorldTV
‘Final stages’ – Fabrizio Romano issues Bart Verbruggen transfer update amid Brighton, Burnley and Man United interest

Brighton & Hove Albion hope to have a deal for highly-rated Anderlecht and Netherlands under-21 goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen ‘sealed this week’, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.
By Matt Pole
Published 19th Jun 2023, 11:32 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 11:33 BST

The 20-year-old is in high demand after a stellar season in Belgium, which culminated in him winning the 2022-23 Anderlecht player of the season award.

Romano reported last week that Albion were ‘advancing to the final stages’ of a move for Verbruggen, who is also coveted by Manchester United and newly-promoted Burnley.

And it seems talks between the Seagulls and Anderlecht have accelerated, with a deal for the young stopper expected to be completed within a matter of days.

Romano tweeted: “Brighton hope to get Bart Verbruggen deal sealed this week as talks are at the final stages. #BHAFC

“De Zerbi wants the Belgian GK as deal is progressing well, as revealed last week”.

