First coaching role for Jurgen Klopp's star pupil as Brighton confirm interim management after Graham Potter Chelsea exit

Potter, who joins the Blues less than 48 hours after the sacking of manager Thomas Tuchel, guided Brighton to their highest finish of ninth in the Premier League last season.

Brighton Under-21s coach Andrew Crofts will lead the first team as interim head coach, supported by his assistant Shannon Ruth, set-play coach Nick Stanley, Adam Lallana and assistant goalkeeping coach Jack Stern.

They will prepare for the team for their match this Saturday at Bournemouth.

Adam Lallana will be part of the new Brighton coaching team for their Premier League clash at Bournemouth after Graham Potter's exit

It’s a first coaching role for Lallana who joined the club from on a free transfer two seasons ago.

The former England international, Premier League and Champions League winner was described by his previous boss Jurgen Klopp as one of the most influential players during his time at Liverpool while Potter has often hailed Lallana’s contribution on and off the pitch since his arrival on the south coast.

Potter leaves Brighton after making another impressive start to the season. Also departing are his assistant Billy Reid, first-team coaches Bjorn Hamberg and Bruno, goalkeeping coach Ben Roberts and assistant head of recruitment Kyle Macaulay.

The Seagulls sit fourth in the Premier League having won four and drawn one of their first six matches, despite the big-money sales of Yves Bissouma and Marc Cucurella over the summer.

Potter said: “I am incredibly proud and excited to represent Chelsea FC, this fantastic football club.

“I am very excited to partner with Chelsea’s new ownership group and look forward to meeting and working with the exciting group of players and to develop a team and culture that our amazing fans can be proud of.

“I would also like to place my sincere thanks to Brighton & Hove Albion for allowing me this opportunity.”

Potter’s first game in charge of Chelsea will be Saturday’s Premier League trip to Fulham.

Chelsea are understood to have made initial contact with Mauricio Pochettino and Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim, as well as considering Zinedine Zidane and even Leicester’s Brendan Rodgers.

But Potter was always considered the top target of the club’s new board.

Potter is understood to have asked for assurances about the new Chelsea owners’ plans to fashion a set-up for managers to make long-term plans that they then actually also carry out.