Brighton and Hove Albion are gunning for a top 10 finish with just two matches of the Premier League campaign remaining. The Seagulls are 10th in the top flight and face Chelsea at the Amex Stadium tonight before hosting Man United for the final match of a memorable season on Sunday. A top half finish would be a fine achievement for the Seagulls, who have suffered numerous injuries and competed in the Europa League for the first time in their history. They also lost key midfielders Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister last summer and missed out on top transfer targets Cole Palmer – who moved to Chelsea – and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. The Chelsea and Man United games may also see the Albion fans say goodbye to some star players who could move on this summer. Here’s five players who may well be playing their last matches at the Amex...