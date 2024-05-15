Brighton and Hove Albion are gunning for a top 10 finish with just two matches of the Premier League campaign remaining. The Seagulls are 10th in the top flight and face Chelsea at the Amex Stadium tonight before hosting Man United for the final match of a memorable season on Sunday. A top half finish would be a fine achievement for the Seagulls, who have suffered numerous injuries and competed in the Europa League for the first time in their history. They also lost key midfielders Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister last summer and missed out on top transfer targets Cole Palmer – who moved to Chelsea – and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. The Chelsea and Man United games may also see the Albion fans say goodbye to some star players who could move on this summer. Here’s five players who may well be playing their last matches at the Amex...
1. Adam Webster
The defender has struggled with injuries and lack of form this season. Jan Paul van Hecke moved above him in the pecking order and Webster may assess his options in order to play regular first team football next season. De Zerbi also stated he wants to sign another defender this summer. Webster has however looked very good in the last few matches and when he's fit and firing, he's a proven PL quality defender. Hopefully he stays. Photo: GLYN KIRK
2. Jason Steele
The experienced goalkeeper has been excellent for De Zerbi but Bart Verbruggen has now established himself as the No 1. Brighton also have a major decision to make as talented young keepers James Beadle and Carl Rushworth will be pushing for first team football next term - unless they go out on loan again. My hunch is that Steele will stay to provide experienced back-up. Photo: BEN STANSALL
3. Joel Veltman
The Dutchman scored and also injured himself in the 1-1 draw at Newcastle. He's ruled out for Chelsea and perhaps also against Man U. The 32-year-old will have one year left on his contract this summer and Brighton must decide if they part company as Tariq Lamptey, Jack Hinshelwood and James Milner can all play right back. The concern for Brighton though is the history of injuries for Lamptey and Milner. What a signing Veltman has been for Albion. Photo: George Wood
4. Pascal Gross
De Zerbi will be hoping the German player of the season will be here next term. 13 assists and five goals shows his quality at the highest level and it's difficult to imagine this Brighton team without him. Gross has previously stated his desire to play in the Bundesliga and move back to Germany for family reasons. Eintracht Frankfurt are said to be very keen. Fingers crossed De Zerbi can persuade him. Photo: GLYN KIRK
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.