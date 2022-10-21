The unusually large squad will eventually have to be whittled down to 26 names by the Three Lions' manager but for now, plenty of players will be hopeful of making the longlist.

While the usual England favourites will no doubt make the cut, several in-form and uncapped players are surely due a call-up.

With this in mind, betting.com has shared the names of five uncapped England players who look most likely to link up with the Three Lions ahead of the World Cup.

The midfielder finds himself in top form for Crystal Palace and has already been touted by the Daily Mail as extremely likely to make Southgate’s preliminary squad. Injury caused the 24-year-old to sadly miss out on a Three Lions spot ahead of last year’s European Championships, but after scoring in back-to-back home games for Crystal Palace, Eze’s prospects are looking much brighter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are the five players excepted to make the preliminary World Cup squad.

Despite receiving his first-ever England call-up during the last round of Nations League fixtures, Southgate did not give the Brentford striker his Three Lions debut. Having continued his impressive in the Premier League since then, 26-year-old Toney is surely impossible for Southgate to ignore as he puts together his preliminary squad.

By the age of 30, most footballers tend to look towards hanging up their international boots, but that is far from the case for Newcastle United defender, Dan Burn. Surprisingly the former Brighton defender has never received an England call-up, nor has he ever represented England at any youth level. However, given his impressive form and demanding presence at the back for Newcastle this season, Burn may finally receive that long-overdue call-up.

After breaking through the ranks at Fulham when he was just 16 years old, many pundits had expected Sessegnon to be an England regular at this stage in his career, but the left-back is yet to make his Three Lions debut. Despite not quite delivering the fireworks expected at the time, the now 22-year-old has steadily progressed into a reliable option both left-back and left-midfield for Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur. With the left-back spot causing Gareth Southgate a few headaches in recent years, the England manager could do much worse than considering Sessegnon for his preliminary squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad