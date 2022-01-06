Fixture change: Why Brighton's new Premier League date with Chelsea is problematic for Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter

Brighton secured a 1-1 draw against Chelsea earlier last month at Stamford Bridge

Albion were due to welcome Thomas Tuchel's team on Tuesday February 8, but it has been brought forward due to Chelsea's involvement in the Club World Cup at that time.

It causes a problem for Graham Potter as he will now have to prepare for another fixture this month. The date is set to be Tuesday, January 18, kick-off 8pm, and it will be broadcast live on BT Sport.

Brighton are in action this weekend at West Brom in the FA Cup third round and then face Crystal Palace on Friday January 14 at the Amex. The Chelsea game will now follow on the 18th quickly followed by a trip to Leicester on January 23.

Albion then stop for the international break and resume at Watford on February 12.

There could be further complications in January however as a move by Fifa could see Albion face rearranged Premier League matches against Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the coming weeks.

Albion's Premier League match against Spurs was due to be played on December 10 but was postponed due to a covid outbreak at the London club.

Eight days later Brighton also saw their Premier League fixture at Manchester United called-off due to positive cases at United.

Fifa have now earmarked that time slot between Leicester and Watford as a potential chance for the Premier League to reschedule matches postponed due to Covid-19.