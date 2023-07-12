NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

'Flying in with his agent' - Fabrizio Romano issues £20m transfer update for Ex-Brighton striker and Fulham target

Ex-Brighton striker Viktor Gyökeres is in the final stages of sealing his move away from Coventry
By Derren Howard
Published 12th Jul 2023, 16:26 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 16:34 BST
Former Brighton and Coventry City striker Viktor Gyökeres is close to sealing a move to Sporting LisbonFormer Brighton and Coventry City striker Viktor Gyökeres is close to sealing a move to Sporting Lisbon
Former Brighton and Coventry City striker Viktor Gyökeres is close to sealing a move to Sporting Lisbon

Gyökeres, 25, was excellent for Coventry last term in the Championship and netted 21 goals from 41 starts, with 10 assists as the Sky Blues so nearly achieved promotion to the Premier League.

Coventry were painfully denied the riches of the top flight as they were narrowly beaten in the play-off final by Luton Town – who will be Brighton’s first opponent of the coming season on August 12 at the American Express Stadium.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was a blow for Mark Robins’ team and they are now set to lose their top striker Gyökeres as he completes a move to Sporting Lisbon for around £20m. Gyökeres joined Brighton from IF Brommapojkarna in 2017 but the Sweden international was rarely given a chance to shine at the Seagulls. He made no appearances in the Premier League and his eight senior outings all came in the FA Cup and the Carabao.

Most Popular

Gyökeres had a loan spell at Swansea and then Coventry before the Sky Blues made the move permanent for around £1m in 2021, where he netted 43 goals in total from his two seasons at Coventry.

Importantly for Brighton, they reportedly added a sell-on clause and the Seagulls are set to bank 10 per cent of the expected £20m transfer fee when the deal to Sporting is signed off.

Gyökeres’ form in the second tier had attracted plenty of interest with Fulham, Everton, West Ham and Wolves all linked but it appears the Portuguese giants have made the decisive move.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Italian transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano posted: “Sporting will officially complete Viktor Gyökeres deal in the next hours as the player will fly from London to Lisbon with his agent Hasan Cetinkaya later today. He’ll be in Lisbon at 5pm local time by private jet to be unveiled as club record signing for €24m at Sporting.”

Related topics:FulhamPremier LeagueSeagulls