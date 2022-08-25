Forest Green v Brighton player ratings: Tariq Lamptey sends Graham Potter huge hint ahead of Leeds United

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton wing back Tariq Lamptey impressed against Forest Green Rovers in the Carabao Cup

Deniz Undav, Steven Alzate and Evan Ferguson struck to seal a 3-0 victory and book a Carabao Cup third round tie at Arsenal in November.

Potter made 11 changes from Sunday’s 2-0 win at West Ham – handing first starts to Undav and Levi Colwill – and they were made to work by their League One hosts.

Jason Steele thwarted Josh March and Kyle McAllister but two goals in seven first-half minutes at the New Lawn ultimately won the tie for the Seagulls.

Potter said: “I wouldn’t say it was comfortable, the scoreline appears that way but the game was a tight game. Credit to Forest Green, they played well in the second half and pushed us back.

“If Forest Green score (early in the second half) it would have made it a lot more difficult for us. We had a chance with Deniz to make it 3-0 a bit earlier, if we score that we kill it off but we’re happy.

“The period we are in with the game in London on Sunday, some of these guys need some game time, otherwise it’s really unfair for them to go into the Premier League having not played for five or six weeks.”

How they rated:

Jason Steele 8-10 A relatively quiet night but there when it mattered.

Ed Turns 7-10 Another assured display in his development

Jan Van Heck 7-10. Assured display against inferior opposition.

Levi Colwill 7-10 Comfortable on the ball, showed his clear superiority

Tariq Lamptey 8-10 Must have put himself in contention to start against Leeds

Steve Alzate 9 Took his goal very well, reminded Graham Potter what he has to offer.

Jack Spong 7 Didn’t put a foot wrong and takes a lot of positives from this performance.

K Mitoma 7-10, could yet develop into an EPL surprise package but already a firm fans favourite

Dennis Undav 7-10 scored hopefully the first of many for the Albion but against this opposition should have had more.

Julio Enciso 8-10 busy in midfield, definitely one for the future.

Evan Ferguson 8-10 worked hard from the first whistle to the last, and rewarded with his injury time strike