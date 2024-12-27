Solly March has been out for more than a year with a knee injury

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of their Premier League clash against Brentford

Brighton welcomed midfielder Solly March back into the match day squad after more than a year on the side-lines.

March has been absent since October 2023 after he ruptured his cruciate ligament in a 2-1 loss at Manchester City.

The 30-year-old has had a tough road back to full fitness and was finally named in the matchday squad to face Brentford for Brighton's final match of 2024 at the Amex Stadium.

“Adam Webster will hopefully be an option, same as Solly March who’s doing well, hopefully we see one of those back in the squad,” Hurzeler told reporters on Monday.

Hurzeler made two changes in total to the starting XI that drew at West Ham last time out on December 20.

Matt O'Riley, a £25m summer signing from Celtic, returns in place of fellow midfielder Mats Wieffer, who picked-up an injury during the second half of the draw at the London Stadium.

There is also a first start of the season from Paraguay playmaker Julio Enciso, as £40m record signing Georginio Rutter drops to the bench.

Another £25m summer signing, Brajan Gruda, keeps his spot in the XI as Yankuba Minteh remains on the bench.

Jan Paul van Hecke also makes the XI despite suffering a nasty head injury against West Ham, which left the Dutch defender bloodied and sporting large bandage.

“He’s a warrior, to be honest, it’s amazing how he reacted after the accident and wanted to continue,” Hurzeler added.

“Afterwards, it was swollen, it was bloody, but there was no other conditional problems so he felt good.”

Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Estupinan, Dunk, Van Hecke, Veltman, O'Riley, Baleba, Gruda, Enciso, Mitoma, Pedro. Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Julio, March, Ayari, Minteh, Moder, Adingra, Rutter.

Brentford defender Kristoffer Ajer misses out with an ankle injury as Mads Roerslev comes in for Thomas Frank's only change to his side that lost 2-0 to Nottingham Forest.

Brentford XI: Flekken, Roerslev, Mee, Collins, Norgaard, Janelt, Damsgaard, Schade, Lewis-Potter, Wissa, Mbeumo. Subs: Valdimarsson, Arthur, Konak, Kim, Meghoma, Carvalho, Maghoma, Yogane, Yarmoliuk.