Former Brighton and West Ham man joins Chelsea after LinkedIn advert as Paul Winstanley adds to Albion connection

Another ex-Albion man links up with Chelsea

Brighton's former Athletic Development and Reconditioning Coach, Tom Taylor, has joined Chelsea.

Taylor worked at Brighton for four seasons under previous head coaches Graham Potter and Roberto De Zerbi.

He left the Seagulls in 2023 and moved to Scotland with Glasgow Rangers as Head of Performance but has now made the move to Stamford Bridge. Taylor has also worked previously at West Ham and Hearts.

Chelsea have continues their connection with Brighton and Hove Albion

Chelsea advertised the position on LinkedIn last month. The job description was to 'deliver physical performance programmes' for players to 'train intensely, recover quickly, compete physically with the best and repeat the demands of the competition schedule'.

During his time at Brighton, Taylor worked with Paul Winstanley, who is now the sporting director at Chelsea. The Blues have a strong connection to Brighton in recent seasons, having signed ex-Albion players Marc Cucurella, Moises Caicedo and Robert Sanchez in recent seasons, while former Brighton boss Potter also left the Amex Stadium to join Chelsea in 2022 – but lasted less than a season in west London.

Last week Brighton thrashed Chelsea 3-0 in the Premier League and the week before that, Fabian Hurzeler’s team knocked the Blues out of the FA Cup with 2-1 fourth round victory.

The Seagulls, who are 10th in the Premier League, are next in action this Saturday at Southampton.