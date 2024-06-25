Former Brighton manager 'reaches agreement' with Ligue 1 club

By Derren Howard
Published 25th Jun 2024, 10:04 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2024, 10:45 BST
Former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has joined Marseille

Roberto De Zerbi is set to become the new head coach of Marseille after the Ligue 1 club confirmed they have reached an “agreement in principle” with the former Brighton boss.

De Zerbi brought an end to two successful seasons with the Seagulls following their final Premier League match against Manchester United in May.

Marseille said in a statement: “Olympique de Marseille announces that it has reached an agreement in principle with Roberto De Zerbi.

Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi has agreed to join Marseille

“The club is currently working with all stakeholders to formalise the arrival of the Italian coach, as well as that of his staff, on the OM bench and prepare for his arrival in Marseille in the coming days.”

De Zerbi replaces Jean-Louis Gasset, the last of three managers appointed by Marseille last season as they limped to an eighth-placed finish in the table.

Marseille are known for their passionate fans and the Vélodrome can be a volatile place to compete. De Zerbi is also known for his fiery nature and the combination of the two could be an explosive and entertaining mix.

The Italian made his name with Brighton after replacing Graham Potter in September 2022, leading them to their highest ever top-flight finish of sixth, and subsequently into the Europa League.

