Former Brighton technical director Dan Ashworth begins sporting director role at Newcastle United

The two clubs reached an agreement for the immediate release of the 51-year-old from his contractual obligations at the Amex on Monday, May 30.

Ashworth, who has been on gardening leave since February, will be responsible for the Toon's overarching sporting strategy, football development and recruitment at all age levels, and will work closely with Magpies head coach Eddie Howe, academy manager Steve Harper and head of recruitment Steve Nickson.

Speaking to Newcastle’s website, the former director of elite development at the Football Association said: “Newcastle United is an incredible football club and I’m delighted to be joining at this very exciting time.

Dan Ashworth has begun his new role as sporting director at Newcastle United after the Premier League approved his move from Brighton & Hove Albion. Picture by Michael Regan/Getty Images

“Each time I’ve been to St. James’ Park in the past, I have been reminded of the club's long history and the unrivalled passion of its fan base.

“It is a huge football club with great potential, and I am incredibly positive about what we can collectively achieve.

“I’m excited to start work immediately and look forward to being part of a team that is helping the club to grow and achieve long-term success.”

The Magpies’ investment group, comprising PIF, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media, added: “On behalf of the board, staff and players, we would like to welcome Dan Ashworth to the Newcastle United family.

“Dan was the ideal person for this hugely important position. He has a strong track record in elite level football and we are delighted to have him join Newcastle United ahead of the new season.”

Ex-Rangers and Scotland defender David Weir was named Ashworth’s successor at the Amex last week.