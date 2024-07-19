Former Chelsea and Brighton boss break silence on England job and gives Gareth Southgate verdict
Graham Potter is keen to return to management amid speculation linking the former Brighton boss to the England role.
Potter, 49, is one of the leading contenders to replace Gareth Southgate, who resigned shortly after England’s 2-1 defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.
Southgate came in for heavy criticism from England fans and pundits following a series of disappointing displays, but Potter defended Southgate’s record as head coach and said Southgate had "done a fantastic job" and "there isn't anyone in the country more respected in football than Gareth".
“I think Gareth has done a fantastic job,” Potter told the BBC as as he received an honorary doctorate at Leeds Beckett University on Thursday. “I don’t think there’s anybody in the country that is more respected in football than Gareth. He and his team led the country and led the team in a really, really good way and I have a huge respect for him.
“Today is the day to wish him a nice break, because he’s earned that, and I wish him well whatever he does in the next part of his career.”
The former Chelsea and Brighton manager is one of the names being mentioned as a potential successor, alongside Newcastle’s Eddie Howe and England under-21 boss Lee Carsley.
Potter rose to prominence at Swedish side Ostersund, who he led from the fourth tier to European qualification, before joining Swansea for the 2018-19 season.
He then succeeded Chris Hughton at Brighton, who he led to ninth in the Premier League in his last full season before a much less successful spell amid the chaos of Chelsea which lasted just under eight months.
"Now I'm in that good place where I'm happy to be ready and looking forward to the next challenge," Potter told Sky Sports.
"I've had a great break. The journey from where I started to where I finished doesn't come for free. It involves moving three countries, with a young family, and all that comes with being a football manager. It was important for me to take a break, reflect and re-energise.
"It's been a good time to look at other things, other sports, other teams and visit places. I feel really ready, really excited to be back when the right opportunity comes."
Potter was also asked asked directly about the England. "Today was not the day to discuss it,” he added.
