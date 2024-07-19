Former Chelsea and Brighton boss break silence on England job and gives Gareth Southgate verdict

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 19th Jul 2024, 10:09 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2024, 10:23 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Ex-Albion boss Graham Potter is a leading contender for the England role

Graham Potter is keen to return to management amid speculation linking the former Brighton boss to the England role.

Potter, 49, is one of the leading contenders to replace Gareth Southgate, who resigned shortly after England’s 2-1 defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Southgate came in for heavy criticism from England fans and pundits following a series of disappointing displays, but Potter defended Southgate’s record as head coach and said Southgate had "done a fantastic job" and "there isn't anyone in the country more respected in football than Gareth".

Former Brighton boss Graham Potter is a leading contender for the England jobFormer Brighton boss Graham Potter is a leading contender for the England job
Former Brighton boss Graham Potter is a leading contender for the England job

“I think Gareth has done a fantastic job,” Potter told the BBC as as he received an honorary doctorate at Leeds Beckett University on Thursday. “I don’t think there’s anybody in the country that is more respected in football than Gareth. He and his team led the country and led the team in a really, really good way and I have a huge respect for him.

“Today is the day to wish him a nice break, because he’s earned that, and I wish him well whatever he does in the next part of his career.”

The former Chelsea and Brighton manager is one of the names being mentioned as a potential successor, alongside Newcastle’s Eddie Howe and England under-21 boss Lee Carsley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Potter rose to prominence at Swedish side Ostersund, who he led from the fourth tier to European qualification, before joining Swansea for the 2018-19 season.

He then succeeded Chris Hughton at Brighton, who he led to ninth in the Premier League in his last full season before a much less successful spell amid the chaos of Chelsea which lasted just under eight months.

"Now I'm in that good place where I'm happy to be ready and looking forward to the next challenge," Potter told Sky Sports.

"I've had a great break. The journey from where I started to where I finished doesn't come for free. It involves moving three countries, with a young family, and all that comes with being a football manager. It was important for me to take a break, reflect and re-energise.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It's been a good time to look at other things, other sports, other teams and visit places. I feel really ready, really excited to be back when the right opportunity comes."

Potter was also asked asked directly about the England. "Today was not the day to discuss it,” he added.

Related topics:Graham PotterGareth SouthgateEnglandBrightonChelseaSpain

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice