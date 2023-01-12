Former Liverpool player urges his former club to sign 'tidy' Brighton midfielder

Glen Johnson believes Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo would be the ‘good singing’ for his former club Liverpool.

Jurgen Kloop’s side are among a number of clubs reportedly interested in the services of the Ecuadorian midfielder, with some suggesting the Reds might make a bid for the player this month.

Johnson, who made 200 appearances for the Merseyside club, said signing the 21-year-old for ‘sensible money’ would be a great deal for the current FA Cup and EFL Cup holders.

Johnson told Betfred: “I don’t know if he’s the perfect signing for Liverpool’s midfield but he’d definitely be a good signing.

Jurgen Kloop’s side are among a number of clubs reportedly interested in the services of the Ecuadorian midfielder,. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

"If they could get a deal done for sensible money then it would be a great deal, but if it was going to involve ridiculous money then it wouldn’t.

"He’s a tidy footballer that would suit the club but I don’t believe he’d be the perfect field signing for the club.”

Caicedo has two-and-a-half years left on his Brighton contract, having signed for the club in 2021 for £5 million from Independiente del Valle.

The Ecuador international has been one of stand-out performers this season in an impressive Albion side, leading to increased interest from a number of top European clubs.

This interest increased further following an impressive World Cup display for Ecuador, where Caicedo started all three group games and scored in La Tri’s 2-1 lose to Senegal.

Brighton are aware of the interest in their midfielder, but have no intention of selling one of their best players in the January transfer window.

Speaking after Albion’s 4-1 win over Everton last Tuesday (January 3), Caicedo himself showed no desire to leave the club any time soon, telling Sky Sports: “We are having a great season with this coach and I am sure we are going to stay up there in the table. We are training very well, are very focused on every match and I'm sure we will take Brighton to a qualification place for the Europa League."