Four-goal Brighton star receives shock England call-up ahead of Nations League

Brighton ace included in latest England squad

Brighton striker Nikita Parris returns to Sarina Wiegman’s England squad for the first time since November 2022 for their upcoming Nations League fixtures against Portugal and Spain.

Parris joined Brighton on a permanent deal from Manchester United in September and has scored four Women’s Super League goals for Albion this season, also adding two assists.

The 30-year-old – who has won 71 caps for her country – last represented England in 2022. She has scored 17 goals for the Lionesses since her debut in 2016.

Of Parris’ inclusion, Wiegman said: “We always watch a lot of players and I’ve chosen other players in the last two years,” said Wiegman. “But she’s doing well and she’s in good form. She knows what’s needed at international level. I want to see her in our environment and she can take this opportunity.”

Chelsea duo Niamh Charles and Lauren James also return after being sidelined from England action since July and April of last year respectively.

Midfielders Laura Blindkilde Brown and Ruby Mace retain their places in Wiegman’s squad after making their debuts in December, but Gabby George has been dropped.

England first play Portugal in the Algarve on February 21 before taking on World Cup holders Spain – who they faced in the 2023 final – on February 26 at Wembley.

Forward Chloe Kelly, who memorably scored the match-winner to seal England’s triumph at the 2022 Euros, sealed a loan move to Arsenal in the January transfer window.

She was left out of the squad and has been candid about her frustrations over a lack of playing time and situation at parent club Manchester City.

“She hasn’t played enough in my opinion” said Wiegman. “She has moved clubs now but last autumn she hardly played. She had built up some credit but over that time she played so few minutes that she must now get started at Arsenal, get minutes in, start playing, show what she’s about and then we can revisit that again.”

On Kelly’s move Wiegman added: “She was hurt, she was worried about her mental health, I don’t have the full context. I’m just glad she got a move and, as she said, can get a smile back on her face again.”