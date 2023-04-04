Four out-of-contract Brighton stars who can leave for free this summer - including £25m-rated ace

Brighton are preparing themselves for a busy summer transfer window with key decisions set to be made on out-of-contract players

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has had plenty of time to assess his first team squad ahead of the summer transfer window

Brighton have developed a reputation for being shrewd operators in the transfer market in recent seasons. Their data analysis and recruitment model has become the envy of many of their Premier League rivals as they continue to find and develop young talent.

It has helped Brighton progress to one of the most attractive teams in the top flight as Roberto De Zerbi’s men sit sixth in the Premier league and victory at lowly Bournemouth tonight would further enhance their quest for European qualification.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton have made very few slip-ups in the transfer market of late but this summer they do have key decisions to make on four of their top talents whose contracts all expire at the end of the season. Three of the players have performed regularly in De Zerbi’s first team this campaign, while the fourth is a highly-regarded Brighton born talent who is impressing on loan in League One.