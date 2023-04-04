Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Eurovision 2023: UK cities hosting official events - here’s where
1 hour ago TikTok fined £12.7m for child data protection breaches
1 hour ago Here’s why Twitter’s bird logo is now a dog
1 hour ago Virgin Media down for thousands of users across the UK
1 hour ago UK time for Donald Trump appearance in New York court
2 hours ago Jet2 passenger dies on UK-bound flight

Four out-of-contract Brighton stars who can leave for free this summer – including £25m-rated ace

Brighton are preparing themselves for a busy summer transfer window with key decisions set to be made on out-of-contract players

By Derren Howard
Published 4th Apr 2023, 10:23 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 10:24 BST
Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi is on track for European football next seasonBrighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi is on track for European football next season
Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi is on track for European football next season

Brighton have developed a reputation for being shrewd operators in the transfer market in recent seasons. Their data analysis and recruitment model has become the envy of many of their Premier League rivals as they continue to find and develop young talent.

It has helped Brighton progress to one of the most attractive teams in the top flight as Roberto De Zerbi’s men sit sixth in the Premier league and victory at lowly Bournemouth tonight would further enhance their quest for European qualification.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Brighton have made very few slip-ups in the transfer market of late but this summer they do have key decisions to make on four of their top talents whose contracts all expire at the end of the season. Three of the players have performed regularly in De Zerbi’s first team this campaign, while the fourth is a highly-regarded Brighton born talent who is impressing on loan in League One.

Here are the four Albion men who are out of contract this summer – including a £25m rated ace.

BrightonPremier LeagueBournemouthLeague OneAlbion