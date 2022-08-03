Free agent left backs available to Brighton – as Manchester City and Chelsea reconsider Marc Cucurella transfer fee

Brighton and Hove Albion left back Marc Cucurella is wanted by Chelsea and Manchester ahead of Albion's Premier League opener against Manchester United at Old Trafford this Sunday

Cucurella seemed destined for a move to Manchester City earlier this window but their bid of £30m fell way below Albion’s valuation of £50m.

Brighton held firm on their stance and it is now thought that Chelsea are in prime position to land the 25-year-old Spaniard, who joined Albion last season from Getafe for £15.4m.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chelsea are said to be willing to pay asking price and have reportedly agreed personal terms with the former Barcelona youth international.

Cucurella was not seen training with brighton yesterday and isn’t expected to be part of Graham Potter’s matchday squad against Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United.