Brighton and Hove Albion left back Marc Cucurella is wanted by Chelsea and Manchester ahead of Albion's Premier League opener against Manchester United at Old Trafford this Sunday

Free agent left backs available to Brighton – as Manchester City and Chelsea reconsider Marc Cucurella transfer fee

The Marc Cucurella transfer saga continues to rumble on as Brighton prepare for their opening Premier League match against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday

By Derren Howard
Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, 10:14 am
Updated Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, 10:50 am

Cucurella seemed destined for a move to Manchester City earlier this window but their bid of £30m fell way below Albion’s valuation of £50m.

Brighton held firm on their stance and it is now thought that Chelsea are in prime position to land the 25-year-old Spaniard, who joined Albion last season from Getafe for £15.4m.

Chelsea are said to be willing to pay asking price and have reportedly agreed personal terms with the former Barcelona youth player.

Cucurella was not seen training with Brighton yesterday and isn’t expected to be part of Graham Potter’s matchday squad against Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United.

Cucurella’s potential exit could leave Albion short of options on the left – so here’s a list of left backs who are currently available as free agents

1. Ismaily

After nine years at Shakhtar Donetsk, the Brazilian’s contract at the Ukrainian side elapsed at the end of July.

Photo: PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU

Photo Sales

2. Marcelo

Would be quite something to him on the left flank at the Amex. The Brazil international became a free agent this summer after making 386 appearances for Real Madrid.

Photo: Denis Doyle

Photo Sales

3. Faouzi Ghoulam

The 31-year-old former Napoli defender boasts considerable Champions League and Europa League experience.

Photo: Gabriele Maltinti

Photo Sales

4. Nacho Monreal

The former Arsenal man made 69 appearances for Real Sociedad before his contract ran out in July.

Photo: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce

Photo Sales
AlbionBrightonManchester CityManchester UnitedChelsea
Next Page
Page 1 of 4