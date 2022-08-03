Free agent left backs available to Brighton – as Manchester City and Chelsea reconsider Marc Cucurella transfer fee

Cucurella seemed destined for a move to Manchester City earlier this window but their bid of £30m fell way below Albion’s valuation of £50m.

Brighton held firm on their stance and it is now thought that Chelsea are in prime position to land the 25-year-old Spaniard, who joined Albion last season from Getafe for £15.4m.

Chelsea are said to be willing to pay asking price and have reportedly agreed personal terms with the former Barcelona youth player.

Cucurella was not seen training with Brighton yesterday and isn’t expected to be part of Graham Potter’s matchday squad against Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United.

Cucurella’s potential exit could leave Albion short of options on the left – so here’s a list of left backs who are currently available as free agents

1. Ismaily After nine years at Shakhtar Donetsk, the Brazilian's contract at the Ukrainian side elapsed at the end of July.

2. Marcelo Would be quite something to him on the left flank at the Amex. The Brazil international became a free agent this summer after making 386 appearances for Real Madrid.

3. Faouzi Ghoulam The 31-year-old former Napoli defender boasts considerable Champions League and Europa League experience.

4. Nacho Monreal The former Arsenal man made 69 appearances for Real Sociedad before his contract ran out in July.