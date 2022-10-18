Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi will be without one of his attacking talents for their Premier League match against Nottingham Forest

De Zerbi will hope to pick-up his first victory as Brighton head coach having taken over last month following Graham Potter’s move to Chelsea.

The Italian has so far registered one draw and two defeats but a Tuesday night home game against basement club Nottingham Forest could well be the ideal chance to claim three points.

The game against Forest also has added importance as Man City and then Potter’s Chelsea follow.

Performances have however been pretty decent as Brighton were unlucky not to win at Liverpool and also played well in the narrow loss to an impressive Tottenham.

If they are to get back on track against Forest, they will have to do so without the attacking talents of Kaoru Mitoma. The Japan international has impressed from the bench of late and was pushing hard for a starting role in the team.

Mitoma though injured his ankle last Friday during the second half at Brentford and has been ruled out for the fixtures against Nottingham Forest and Man City. Defenders Levi Colwill and Jan Paul van Hecke are also unavailable with minor injuries, while Jakub Moder remains a long-term absentee.

De Zerbi said: "Kaoru Mitoma will also miss this game for sure, and maybe Manchester City. It's his ankle. Levi Colwill and Jan Paul van Hecke have some problems, but the others are in good condition."

The Italian also confirmed that Adam Lallana will be in the starting line-up having been used from the bench in recent matches.

Forest will give wing-backs Serge Aurier and Renan Lodi time to be fit for the long journey.

Aurier missed the defeat at Wolves with a muscle injury while Lodi has been absent for the last two games with a sprained ankle.