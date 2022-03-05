Fresh midfield injury concern for Graham Potter and Brighton ahead of Newcastle United

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter could be without his influential and experienced midfielder for their trip to Newcastle.

Adam Lallana has been struggling with a hamstring problem and missed last weekend's 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa.

Albion head coach Graham Potter has been forced to manage the 33-year-old's Premier League minutes as he played just 55 minutes in the 3-0 loss to Burnley and missed out altogether for the 2-0 loss at Man United.

When fit Lallana adds control and guile to the midfield and forms a high-quality central midfield partnership with Yves Bissouma.

The former Liverpool man has had limited training this week and Potter will make a late call for today's match at Newcastle where Brighton will be determined to end a run of three consecutive losses.

Potter said: "Adam Lallana has made good progress. We think he’ll train tomorrow, hopefully. So that's good for us. Whether he’s able to start the game is another thing but it's good to have him available."

Brighton could welcome back attacker Jeremy Sarmiento as he is nearing a return following a lengthy hamstring injury.

Midfielder Enock Mwepu is also back in training but Saturday is likely to come too soon.

Key defender Adam Webster has suffered a slight setback with his groin injury and is unlikely to return before the international break.

Potter added: "Adam Webster will still be missing. He was set back in his injury so he has an outside chance of Tottenham but otherwise it’ll be after the international break.

"Enock has come back from his illness. He’s had his first training session today so the weekend might be too soon for him but good that he's back and Jeremy Sarmiento has been training. So he's involved in the squad."

Albion will also be up against their former player Dan Burn who moved to Newcastle last January in a £13m deal.

"I know the guys have been in touch and I look forward to seeing him at the game," Potter said.

"I would imagine that all that you’ve said (about reality matching his boyhood dreams) is true. I think it's an exciting move for him. It's an exciting time.

"Normally, when we’ve played Newcastle there’s been quite a bit of negativity around so in some ways we're looking forward to seeing the other side which is a positive crowd, I guess – the team behind the team – and that increases the challenge for us but it's also exciting."