'Full agreement and medical' – Chelsea beat Brighton to £10m January transfer target

Graham Potter and Chelsea look set to announce their first signing ahead of the January transfer window after beating Brighton to highly-rated young striker David Datro Fofana.

Molde's Ivorian striker Datro David Fofana looks set to join Brighton's Premier League rivals Chelsea

Albion were keen on the 20-year-old Ivory Coast international and were said to be preparing a bid to land the player who currently stars for Norwegian club Molde.

Fofana scored 22 goals from 39 outings for the Norwegians last season and has three international caps to his name, having made his debut in 2019 against Niger. He also has Europa League experience with Molde and is seen as a player with huge potential.

It’s a blow for Brighton who were keen to bolster their attack this January – especially with the current injury to Danny Welbeck and the fact that German front-runner Deniz Undav is yet to convince following his £6m move from Union SG last season.

It will also grate with some Brighton fans that Chelsea – who poached their manager Graham Potter and their player of the year Marc Cucurella last summer – have now nipped ahead of them to land one their primary transfer targets.

The deal is yet to be confirmed by Chelsea but yesterday, football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, posted: “David Datro Fofana to Chelsea, done deal and here we go! There’s full agreement between all parties, deal sealed. #CFC. Been told medical tests will take place today in London, on his birthday.