Full extent of Brighton's injury and covid list revealed ahead of Chelsea and Everton

Leo Trossard is a doubt for the match against Chelsea having been withdrawn at halftime against Brentford on Boxing Day

Sublime strikes from Leo Trossard and Neal Maupay saw Albion end their 11-match winless run at the Amex Stadium but injuries and illness continue to be a concern for head caoch Graham Potter.

Brighton have had two matches postponed due to covid so far this season as their fixtures against Tottenham and Man United were both called-off.

Albion continue to have players impacted with the coronavirus but their next two matches against Chelsea and then Everton on January 2 are expected to go ahead.

The influential skipper remains sidelined with a knee injury. Outside chance he could be back for the Palace or Leicester match but more likely a February return after the international break

Scroll down and click through to see the current state of play in the Albion squad.

The giant defender popped his shoulder out against Brentford but bravely played on for the full 90. Will be assessed ahead of Chelsea but should be fit for Stamford Bridge

Missed the Wolves match with suspension and then Brentford with covid issues. "[We have] a few COVID-related issues, and one or two injuries. Shane's in that bracket," said Potter ahead of the Brentford. Should be back and available to face Chelsea

Struggling with fatigue and an ankle injury and missed the Brentford match. Potter said he has a chance of being involved against Chelsea

Played the first half against Brentford and was withdrawn at the interval due a hamstring issue. Potter said it was a 'precaution' and he will be assessed ahead of Chelsea. 50-50.

Remains a long term casualty with a hamstring injury.

The Albion striker is available but was left out for the match against Brentford for tactical reasons. Not looking good for Connolly as 17-year-old Evan Ferguson was preferred on the bench

Had his first outing since September following an ankle injury and played the final stages of the Brentford match. Should be available for the Chelsea match

Played 45 minutes against Brentford following a serious hamstring issue. Potter said it was longer than they ideally wanted to but the striker seemed to come through okay and should be okay for Chelsea

The back-up keeper missed Brentford due to covid related issues