Full extent of Brighton's lost millions revealed during Covid-19 - compared to Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Southampton and Leeds

Brighton and Hove Albion chairman Tony Bloom saw his club suffer a financial hit during the pandemic

A new financial study conducted by parimatch.co.uk into the impact of the pandemic on football has revealed the revenue lost per club from missed ticket sales across the Premier League.

Clubs around the globe were forced to play games behind closed doors for months which severely damaged their matchday and commercial income.

All levels of football took an enormous hit, with each division across English footballs top four divisions seeing a 99 per cent reduction or more in ticket revenue in the 2020/21 campaign.

The study took the cost of the cheapest and most expensive matchday ticket during the 2018/19 season, and used the median to estimate pre-covid ticket prices.

This figure was then multiplied by the number of spectators documented to have visited a team's ground across the three seasons.

All comparisons have been made using stats from the last, pre-covid season which was 2018/19.

Scroll down and click through to see how Brighton were financially impacted compared to each of their Premier League rivals

Arsenal

Total revenue loss: £127,240,120

Tottenham

Total revenue loss: £117,092,813

Man United

Total revenue loss: £105,677,334

West Ham United

Total revenue loss: £102,864,195

Chelsea

Total revenue loss: £81,082,521

Man City

Total revenue loss: £76,706,212

Newcastle

Total revenue loss: £63,785,568

Liverpool

Total revenue loss: £61,873,574

Everton

Total revenue loss: £56,549,391

Brighton

Total revenue loss: £48,213,260

Leeds United

Total revenue loss: £46,037,875

Southampton

Total revenue loss: £42,914,298

Leicester

Total revenue loss: £41,575,078

Aston Villa

Total revenue loss: £36,666,455

Crystal Palace

Total revenue loss: £36,023,909

Wolves

Total revenue loss: £32,856,249

Norwich

Total revenue loss: £30,983,873

Watford

Total revenue loss: £26,440,401

Burnley

Total revenue loss: £24,414,145

Brentford