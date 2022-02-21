Full extent of Brighton's lost millions revealed during Covid-19 - compared to Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Southampton and Leeds

A new financial study conducted by parimatch.co.uk into the impact of the pandemic on football has revealed the revenue lost per club from missed ticket sales across the Premier League.
Clubs around the globe were forced to play games behind closed doors for months which severely damaged their matchday and commercial income.
All levels of football took an enormous hit, with each division across English footballs top four divisions seeing a 99 per cent reduction or more in ticket revenue in the 2020/21 campaign.
The study took the cost of the cheapest and most expensive matchday ticket during the 2018/19 season, and used the median to estimate pre-covid ticket prices.
This figure was then multiplied by the number of spectators documented to have visited a team's ground across the three seasons.
All comparisons have been made using stats from the last, pre-covid season which was 2018/19.
Scroll down and click through to see how Brighton were financially impacted compared to each of their Premier League rivals
Arsenal
Total revenue loss: £127,240,120
Tottenham
Total revenue loss: £117,092,813
Man United
Total revenue loss: £105,677,334
West Ham United
Total revenue loss: £102,864,195
Chelsea
Total revenue loss: £81,082,521
Man City
Total revenue loss: £76,706,212
Newcastle
Total revenue loss: £63,785,568
Liverpool
Total revenue loss: £61,873,574
Everton
Total revenue loss: £56,549,391
Brighton
Total revenue loss: £48,213,260
Leeds United
Total revenue loss: £46,037,875
Southampton
Total revenue loss: £42,914,298
Leicester
Total revenue loss: £41,575,078
Aston Villa
Total revenue loss: £36,666,455
Crystal Palace
Total revenue loss: £36,023,909
Wolves
Total revenue loss: £32,856,249
Norwich
Total revenue loss: £30,983,873
Watford
Total revenue loss: £26,440,401
Burnley
Total revenue loss: £24,414,145
Brentford
Total revenue loss: £12,388,613