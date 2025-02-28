Full extent of Chelsea's massive payment to Brighton revealed as official accounts and profit published – Tony Bloom statement

Brighton issues financial figures for 2023/24 season

Albion have filed their annual accounts for the 2023/24 season – the club's seventh in the Premier League and first ever in the Europa League.

The Seagulls finished 11th, the third-highest top flight finish in their 124-year history and reach the last 16 of the Europa League as they topped a group stage including Marseille, Ajax and AEK Athens.

The accounts show an operating profit of £73.3m and includes significant transfer income from the British record fee paid by Chelsea for Moises Caicedo along with the fee received from the same club for Robert Sanchez during the 2023 summer window.

Brighton's chairman Tony Bloom has guided the club to the Premier League and Europa League

Caicedo was sold for £115m and Sanchez went for £25m for a combined total of £140m. The season before Chelsea handed Brighton £62m for Spain left back Marc Cucurella and a record compensation fee of £21.5m for former head coach Graham Potter and his backroom staff.

The 2023/24 figures also include significant transfers paid up to 30 June 2024. Turnover for the period was up by 8.9 percent and matchday income rose to £27.9m.

Turnover for the 2023/24 of £222.4m is the highest in the club’s history and by way of contrast, Albion’s turnover in 2016/17, the last in the Championship, was £29.2m – an incredible 762% increase in seven years.

Chairman Tony Bloom said: “Roberto De Zerbi oversaw the Premier League and Europa League campaign and provided us with some incredible matches and memorable moments — not least winning home and away against Ajax and that sensational night against Marseille at the American Express Stadium.

“Our women’s team came through a testing campaign to secure their Women’s Super League status, but the work Mikey Harris undertook at the end of the season raised levels on and off the pitch and paved the way for Dario Vidosic to hit the ground running this season.

“With new head coaches and revamped backroom teams — featuring new and old faces — in place for both the men’s and women’s senior teams we are delighted with the early signs for both under Fabian Hurzeler and Dario respectively.

“Overall, the accounts show another healthy profit for the period. We’ve stayed competitive on the field while also making some significant investments in terms of transfer dealings ahead of that June deadline.

“The hard work, expertise and professionalism of our board of directors, executive team, and entire staff continues to provide the platform to make this all possible. I remain incredibly proud of our club and all who work here, and I would like to thank all our staff for their ongoing efforts.

“In recent months our chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber has outlined a medium to long-term strategic plan for our club, under the title of Vision 2030. His work here, alongside how he leads the club day to day, further underline his exceptional leadership skills, and it is very reassuring to know he’s committed to our club until at least 2030.”

