After bringing Brighton level against Manchester City, Joao Pedro said to the TV camera: “I’m back.”

Five minutes later, the Brazilian put the ball on a plate for fellow substitute – and lengthy-injury recoveree – Matt O’Riley to complete a dramatic comeback.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Pedro said: “First, I'm happy to be back. I know I'm an important player for the team so when we win like this against a big team it is good. Now we have time to breathe and win more games.

"After two months out, I'm very happy to be back.”

Joao Pedro and Matt O'Riley both scored in Brighton's stunning 2-1 comeback victory over Manchester City (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

It was a truly remarkable second-half performance from a team who were outplayed for large parts of the first-half.

Carlos Baleba was the first change – replacing Yasin Ayari at half-time. This was a masterstroke by Fabian Hurzeler as the midfielder was exceptional and completely changed the complexion of the game.

With Albion creating chance after chance, it seemed a matter of time before they would finally get their deserved equaliser.

It did come after 78 minutes when Jan Paul van Hecke switched the play to Kaoru Mitoma. The Japan wide man found Danny Welbeck after his initial cross was blocked but the in-form striker couldn’t get a shot away.

It looked like the chance was gone when Pedro picked up the loose ball and fired it past Ederson.

Pedro said: "I had too many people there but I'm always told to follow the action so I was there and I'm happy to score.”

A point was not enough for Brighton’s players – or the raucous home supporters – and they got a dramatic winner through O’Riley.

The £25m summer signing from Celtic has been out of action since his debut against Crawley Town on August 27. The midfielder underwent successful ankle surgery and his three-month wait for a Premier League appearance was suddenly all worth it when he poked the ball into the City goal.

On Matt O'Riley, Pedro said: "It’s very good to help the new players. His first game he got injured and I got close to him because I was injured also.

"To help him in his first game in the Premier League is very special for me. I know how hard it is to come to a new club and then get injured in the first game. I'm very happy to help him and I hope he can help us more.

"Last season we dropped too many points and the gaffer told us to believe in ourselves this season and we are doing well this season against the big teams."